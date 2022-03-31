Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

GPMT stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,033. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $601.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 87.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.