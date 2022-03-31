Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greencore Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 160 ($2.10).

Shares of LON:GNC opened at GBX 131.90 ($1.73) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £694.54 million and a P/E ratio of 26.48. Greencore Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 107.30 ($1.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 174.30 ($2.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 129.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 131.76.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

