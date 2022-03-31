Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,828. Greenlight Capital Re has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $142.10 million for the quarter.
Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile (Get Rating)
Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.
