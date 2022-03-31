Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,828. Greenlight Capital Re has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $142.10 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,332,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 302,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 427.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 134,683 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 102,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 52,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 116.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 80,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 43,199 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

