Greentown Service Group (OTC:GRTNF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Greentown Service Group (OTC:GRTNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
About Greentown Service Group (Get Rating)
Greentown Service Group Co Ltd. engages in the provision of residential property management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Region 1, Region, 2, Region 3, Region 4, Region 5, Region 6 and Region 7. The Region 1 segment covers the provicen of Hangzhou including Yuhang.
