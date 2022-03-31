Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the coupon company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GRPN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Groupon stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $574.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78. Groupon has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.59 million. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Groupon will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,875 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 31,796 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 227.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,760 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 25,532 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 997,763 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after acquiring an additional 84,063 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,091 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

