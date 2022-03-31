Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

OMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:OMAB traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $58.95. 1,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,378. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $44.86 and a 12 month high of $60.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $129.21 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $4.3737 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is currently 192.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,205,000 after acquiring an additional 54,651 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 38,449 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth about $970,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

