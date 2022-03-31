Gumer Alvero Sells 2,044 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of AMP stock opened at $310.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.11 and a 12 month high of $332.37.
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.85.
About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
