Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Senior Officer Richard Charles Vollering Buys 1,100 Shares

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Richard Charles Vollering bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.85 per share, with a total value of C$13,035.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$64,618.05.
Shares of TSE:HPS.A opened at C$12.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$141.48 million and a P/E ratio of 9.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.74. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.55 and a 52 week high of C$13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.62.
Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.