Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Senior Officer Richard Charles Vollering Buys 1,100 Shares

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Richard Charles Vollering bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.85 per share, with a total value of C$13,035.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$64,618.05.

Shares of TSE:HPS.A opened at C$12.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$141.48 million and a P/E ratio of 9.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.74. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.55 and a 52 week high of C$13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.62.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

