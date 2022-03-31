Hamster (HAM) Tops One Day Volume of $235,112.00

Hamster (HAM) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, Hamster has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Hamster has a total market cap of $10.96 million and approximately $235,112.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00047289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,285.19 or 0.07218825 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,572.27 or 1.00139687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00054019 BTC.

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

