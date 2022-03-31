Handy (HANDY) Market Capitalization Tops $1.39 Million

Handy (HANDY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 31st. Handy has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $95,773.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Handy has traded up 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00048303 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,397.67 or 0.07204519 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,102.79 or 0.99878048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00047799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00054894 BTC.

Handy Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

