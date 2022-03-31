Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

HMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

HMY opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Harmony Gold Mining has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,208,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 240,975 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 980,688 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 267,721 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 396,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining (Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.