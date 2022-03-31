Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.51. Hasbro posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after purchasing an additional 649,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,539,000 after purchasing an additional 896,250 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,837,000 after purchasing an additional 72,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,313,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,763,000 after purchasing an additional 265,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,886,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,635. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $81.16 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.95 and its 200-day moving average is $95.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

