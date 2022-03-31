HashCoin (HSC) Market Cap Hits $248,229.78

HashCoin (HSC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 31st. HashCoin has a total market cap of $248,229.78 and $1,701.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HashCoin has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

About HashCoin

HSC is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

