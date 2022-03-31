Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International stock opened at $42.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $524.23 million, a P/E ratio of 135.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $47.08.

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.43 million for the quarter. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haynes International will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haynes International in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Haynes International by 97,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haynes International in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.