Head-To-Head Contrast: AZEK (AZEK) vs. The Competition

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AZEK to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AZEK and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AZEK 0 1 8 0 2.89 AZEK Competitors 115 666 787 39 2.47

AZEK presently has a consensus price target of $48.33, indicating a potential upside of 84.13%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 28.75%. Given AZEK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AZEK is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AZEK and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AZEK $1.18 billion $93.15 million 41.02 AZEK Competitors $2.32 billion $139.30 million 18.43

AZEK’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AZEK. AZEK is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AZEK and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZEK 8.13% 10.30% 6.85% AZEK Competitors 3.94% 3.39% 5.09%

Risk & Volatility

AZEK has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZEK’s rivals have a beta of 2.16, indicating that their average share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of AZEK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of AZEK shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AZEK beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

