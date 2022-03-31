Head-To-Head Contrast: LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) & So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and So-Young International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $443.03 million 5.92 -$90.27 million ($0.56) -68.71 So-Young International $265.58 million 0.84 -$1.32 million ($0.01) -209.79

So-Young International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveRamp. So-Young International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveRamp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.1% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -7.37% 0.09% 0.08% So-Young International -0.48% 1.36% 1.03%

Volatility and Risk

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LiveRamp and So-Young International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 0 0 N/A So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00

So-Young International has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 328.57%. Given So-Young International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than LiveRamp.

Summary

So-Young International beats LiveRamp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveRamp (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About So-Young International (Get Rating)

So-Young International, Inc. engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. The company was founded by Jin Xing and Yu Tao in March 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

