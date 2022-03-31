Head-To-Head Contrast: TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) and Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM)

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) and Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TRxADE HEALTH and Cosmos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRxADE HEALTH 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cosmos 0 0 0 0 N/A

TRxADE HEALTH currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 183.02%. Given TRxADE HEALTH’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TRxADE HEALTH is more favorable than Cosmos.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TRxADE HEALTH and Cosmos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRxADE HEALTH $9.89 million 2.19 -$2.54 million ($0.65) -4.08 Cosmos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cosmos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TRxADE HEALTH.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of TRxADE HEALTH shares are held by institutional investors. 53.3% of TRxADE HEALTH shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.1% of Cosmos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TRxADE HEALTH and Cosmos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRxADE HEALTH -53.76% -45.24% -38.08% Cosmos N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TRxADE HEALTH beats Cosmos on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRxADE HEALTH (Get Rating)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name. The company was formerly known as Trxade Group, Inc. and changed its name to TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. in June 2021. TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. is based in Land O' Lakes, Florida.

About Cosmos (Get Rating)

Cosmos Holdings Inc. operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications, and medical devices with EU distribution network. The company identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes products that enhance patients' lives and outcomes and has a network of clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Italy, France, Singapore, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, the Netherlands, and Greece, as well as has distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece, Athens, Greece and Harlow, the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Prime Estates and Developments, Inc. and changed its name to Cosmos Holdings Inc. in November 2013. Cosmos Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.