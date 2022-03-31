Head to Head Survey: Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) & Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spark Networks and Rover Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Networks $216.90 million 0.03 -$68.15 million ($6.96) -0.39 Rover Group $109.84 million 9.32 -$64.05 million N/A N/A

Rover Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spark Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Spark Networks and Rover Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Networks -31.42% -69.43% -15.11% Rover Group N/A -30.89% -7.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.1% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Spark Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Spark Networks and Rover Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Rover Group 0 1 5 0 2.83

Rover Group has a consensus target price of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 78.68%. Given Rover Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rover Group is more favorable than Spark Networks.

Summary

Rover Group beats Spark Networks on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spark Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc. brands. Spark Networks SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Rover Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

