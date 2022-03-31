HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded HealthEquity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.08.

Shares of HQY stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.25. 780,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,927. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average is $56.75. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.78.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,064,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,004,000 after acquiring an additional 59,190 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,807 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,769,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,132,000 after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,487,000 after acquiring an additional 589,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in HealthEquity by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,332,000 after acquiring an additional 422,484 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

