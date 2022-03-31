Hedera Hashgraph Tops One Day Volume of $377.52 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.36 or 0.00208439 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001010 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00028805 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00024444 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.77 or 0.00412606 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00052223 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

