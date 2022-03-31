Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Hello Group has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.28). Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hello Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Hello Group by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Hello Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Hello Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hello Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

