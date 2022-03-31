Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($92.31) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($70.33) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €79.94 ($87.85).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down €1.20 ($1.32) on Wednesday, hitting €61.36 ($67.43). The company had a trading volume of 979,490 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €69.22 and a 200-day moving average of €73.64. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($113.19) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($142.47).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

