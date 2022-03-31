Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSKA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Heska from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Heska alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 1,944.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the third quarter worth $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Heska stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $138.28. The company had a trading volume of 46,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,257.09 and a beta of 1.59. Heska has a 1 year low of $119.63 and a 1 year high of $275.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.10 and a 200-day moving average of $176.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 7.27.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Heska will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heska (Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.