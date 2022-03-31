Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.410-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.030-$2.170 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 67,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,206,163. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.93.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $3,036,481.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $627,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,647 shares of company stock worth $5,451,279 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.