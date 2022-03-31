Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 517 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,923 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after buying an additional 314,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,105,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,878,713,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $140.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $256.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

