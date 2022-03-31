Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,784 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 66.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 194.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,900,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

