Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 111.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 792.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 135.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,699 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,738,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,606,000 after purchasing an additional 150,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,338,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 566,730 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.85) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 19,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,479.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

