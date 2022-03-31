Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of SeaChange International worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEAC. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SeaChange International by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SeaChange International by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 34,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SeaChange International by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 158,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SeaChange International by 5,134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 767,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SeaChange International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $1.19 on Thursday. SeaChange International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. The company has a market cap of $58.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.08.

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

