Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 655 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in General Electric by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in General Electric by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 332,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,411,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 130,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in General Electric by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 22,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

NYSE:GE opened at $94.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $103.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.54 and its 200 day moving average is $98.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

