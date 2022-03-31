Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 93 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total value of $2,202,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,386 shares of company stock worth $188,496,164 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $289.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.45 and its 200 day moving average is $252.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $276.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $295.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.