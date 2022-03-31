High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.72

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.72 and traded as high as C$13.79. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.69, with a volume of 21,372 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The firm has a market cap of C$454.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.72.

High Liner Foods ( TSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$284.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

In other news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 27,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.70 per share, with a total value of C$354,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$354,330.

About High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

