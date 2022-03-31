Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) Stock Price Up 39%

Shares of Hillstream BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) rose 39% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 10,642,383 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,702% from the average daily volume of 590,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44.
Hillstream BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:HILS)
See Also
