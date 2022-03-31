Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.98.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.22 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 116,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

