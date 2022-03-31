Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) PT Lowered to $1.50

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.40 to $1.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 478.70% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Histogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:HSTO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. 17,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,110. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.82. Histogen has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.
About Histogen (Get Rating)
Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Histogen (HSTO)
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.