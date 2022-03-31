Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) PT Lowered to $1.50

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.40 to $1.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 478.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Histogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. 17,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,110. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.82. Histogen has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Histogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Histogen by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Histogen by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 34,649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Histogen by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 51,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Histogen by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

