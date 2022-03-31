Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $131.07

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.07 ($1.72) and traded as high as GBX 132.90 ($1.74). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 125.40 ($1.64), with a volume of 1,960,356 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 210 ($2.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 171.40 ($2.25).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 115.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 130.90. The stock has a market cap of £661.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

