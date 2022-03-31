HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €63.66 ($69.96) and last traded at €64.34 ($70.70). Approximately 115,922 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €64.56 ($70.95).
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €64.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €67.76.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:HOT)
