HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €63.66 ($69.96) and last traded at €64.34 ($70.70). Approximately 115,922 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €64.56 ($70.95).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €64.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €67.76.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft operates as an engineering-led infrastructure company worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

