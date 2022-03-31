Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.19) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 275 ($3.60) to GBX 325 ($4.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.67) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hollywood Bowl Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 303.75 ($3.98).

LON:BOWL opened at GBX 240 ($3.14) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 235 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 236.63. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52 week low of GBX 198.50 ($2.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 294.50 ($3.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £410.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.50.

In other news, insider Stephen Burns sold 159,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.09), for a total transaction of £376,995.84 ($493,837.88).

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

