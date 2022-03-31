Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hooker Furniture stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. Hooker Furniture has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $231.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hooker Furniture by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,316,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hooker Furniture by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Towle & Co. raised its position in Hooker Furniture by 8.9% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 662,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 54,327 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hooker Furniture by 23.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 232,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,250 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Hooker Furniture by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

