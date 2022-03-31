Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,320,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,497,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,419,000 after buying an additional 607,965 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 113,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,829,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,569,000 after buying an additional 917,894 shares during the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.