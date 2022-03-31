HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $143.55

Shares of HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $143.55 and traded as low as $115.20. HOYA shares last traded at $115.20, with a volume of 52,656 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HOYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

HOYA ( OTCMKTS:HOCPY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. HOYA had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Research analysts expect that HOYA Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

