HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $143.55

Shares of HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $143.55 and traded as low as $115.20. HOYA shares last traded at $115.20, with a volume of 52,656 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HOYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.28.
HOYA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)
HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HOYA (HOCPY)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.