Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huaneng Power International presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of HNP stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. Huaneng Power International has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $28.77.
Huaneng Power International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
