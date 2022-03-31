Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huaneng Power International presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HNP stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. Huaneng Power International has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $28.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Huaneng Power International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 10.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International during the third quarter valued at $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

