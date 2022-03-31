Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Humacyte stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 663,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,066. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Humacyte by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humacyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

