Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Gap Up to $6.73

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.73, but opened at $7.16. Humacyte shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 8,058 shares traded.
Several research firms have issued reports on HUMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Humacyte from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.65.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter valued at about $20,590,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,158,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at about $8,708,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humacyte by 1,853.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 573,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at about $5,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.92% of the company’s stock.
Humacyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUMA)
Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.
