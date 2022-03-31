Humana (NYSE:HUM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.36.

NYSE HUM opened at $439.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $422.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.62. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Humana will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Humana by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,612,000 after acquiring an additional 84,303 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Humana by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 4,645.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Humana by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

