Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 12 ($0.16) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HUM. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

HUM stock traded up GBX 0.98 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 14.98 ($0.20). 377,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,348. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of £58.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06. Hummingbird Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 24 ($0.31).

In other news, insider Thomas Hill acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($7,204.61). Also, insider Daniel E. Betts purchased 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £24,050 ($31,503.80).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

