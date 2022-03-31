Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
NASDAQ HURC opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. The company has a market capitalization of $211.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.43. Hurco Companies has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $38.80.
Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.89 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 3.89%.
About Hurco Companies (Get Rating)
Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hurco Companies (HURC)
