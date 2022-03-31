Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

NASDAQ HURC opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. The company has a market capitalization of $211.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.43. Hurco Companies has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $38.80.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.89 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 3.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 87,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

