I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Price Down 6.8% After Analyst Downgrade

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) shares fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $80.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. I-Mab traded as low as $17.64 and last traded at $17.66. 6,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 944,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IMAB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 6,607.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

