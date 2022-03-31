ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LON:LBOW) Insider Purchases £598.65 in Stock

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LON:LBOW – Get Rating) insider Paul Meader purchased 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £598.65 ($784.19).

Shares of LBOW opened at GBX 65.10 ($0.85) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 79.26. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 95.21 ($1.25).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.71%.

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

