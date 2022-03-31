Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

Several research firms have commented on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ichor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

ICHR opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.12. Ichor has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,276,000 after buying an additional 51,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,401,000 after buying an additional 67,072 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 674,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,034,000 after buying an additional 115,232 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 635,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,108,000 after buying an additional 49,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 23.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 574,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.