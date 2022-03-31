ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Short Interest Update

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,530,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the February 28th total of 27,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 444.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 19.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICICI Bank in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IBN stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ICICI Bank has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICICI Bank will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

